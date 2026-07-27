Lakeland Financial Corp. Reports Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.44 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $26.97 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $70.87 million from $66.36 million last year.

Lakeland Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.44 Mln. vs. $26.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $70.87 Mln vs. $66.36 Mln last year.

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