Lakeland Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $26.97 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $22.55 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lakeland Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.97 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Lakeland Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.97 Mln. vs. $22.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.87 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.