Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.32%, the lowest has been 2.21%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Bancorp. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBAI is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 44,307K shares. The put/call ratio of LBAI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Bancorp is 18.93. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $21.84. The average price target represents an increase of 31.47% from its latest reported closing price of 14.40.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Bancorp is 379MM, an increase of 12.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,842K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,530K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Versor Investments holds 1,522K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 31.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 31.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,489K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 1,408K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., which had $7.66 billion in total assets at December 31, 2020. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ.

