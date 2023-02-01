Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $19.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.25%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.75% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Bancorp is $19.12. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.75% from its latest reported closing price of $19.27.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Bancorp is $379MM, an increase of 14.12%. The projected annual EPS is $2.02, an increase of 23.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Bancorp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LBAI is 0.1534%, an increase of 16.5319%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 43,893K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,842,723 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826,069 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,584,086 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577,941 shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Versor Investments holds 1,521,735 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045,487 shares, representing an increase of 31.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 130.95% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 1,408,192 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421,241 shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 10.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,376,299 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450,628 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., which had $7.66 billion in total assets at December 31, 2020. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

