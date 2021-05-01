Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 6th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of May.

Lakeland Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.50 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lakeland Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $18.13. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lakeland Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Lakeland Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Lakeland Bancorp paying out a modest 37% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:LBAI Historic Dividend May 1st 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Lakeland Bancorp, with earnings per share up 9.5% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lakeland Bancorp has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Lakeland Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Lakeland Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Lakeland Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Lakeland Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Lakeland Bancorp you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.