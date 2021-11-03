Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LBAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LBAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.37, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBAI was $18.37, representing a -5.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.35 and a 74.45% increase over the 52 week low of $10.53.

LBAI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LBAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports LBAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 65.31%, compared to an industry average of 29.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lbai Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.