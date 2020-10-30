Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LBAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LBAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.86, the dividend yield is 4.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBAI was $10.86, representing a -38.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.63 and a 30.69% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

LBAI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LBAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports LBAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.99%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LBAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.