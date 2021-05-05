Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LBAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.65, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBAI was $18.65, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.75 and a 112.29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.79.

LBAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports LBAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.67%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LBAI Dividend History page.

