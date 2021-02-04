Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LBAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LBAI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBAI was $13.82, representing a -18.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.95 and a 66.31% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

LBAI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LBAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports LBAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.41%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LBAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

