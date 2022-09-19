Lakeland Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LBAI

In trading on Monday, shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.78, changing hands as high as $16.93 per share. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBAI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.91 per share, with $20.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.86.

