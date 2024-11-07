Lake Victoria Gold Secures Key License Renewal

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd (TSE:LVG) has released an update.

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has secured a 10-year renewal and transfer of the Imwelo Mining License, bolstering its growth strategy in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria Goldfield region. The company is also in advanced funding negotiations to support the development of the Imwelo Project, aligning with its commitment to responsible mining and shareholder value.

