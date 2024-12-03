News & Insights

Stocks

Lake Victoria Gold Secures Financing for Tanzanian Mine

December 03, 2024 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd (TSE:LVG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has signed a non-binding term sheet with Monetary Metals & Co. for a pre-paid forward purchase of 7,000 ounces of gold to aid the development of the Imwelo Mine in Tanzania. The agreement allows LVG to fund the mine’s construction without diluting shares, offering significant potential for shareholder value. This deal, along with existing financing, positions LVG to start production with substantial projected cash flow.

For further insights into TSE:LVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.