Lake Street Upgrades Surmodics (SRDX)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for Surmodics (NasdaqGS:SRDX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.34% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Surmodics is $43.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 49.34% from its latest reported closing price of $29.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Surmodics is 122MM, a decrease of 3.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surmodics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRDX is 0.15%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 13,713K shares. The put/call ratio of SRDX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,011K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 454K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 422K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 394K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing a decrease of 61.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 48.79% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 368K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares , representing a decrease of 47.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 71.51% over the last quarter.

Surmodics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surmodics is the global leader in surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and a leading provider of chemical components for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company's expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics' website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the SEC.

