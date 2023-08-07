Lake Street Upgrades NN (NNBR)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NN is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.82% from its latest reported closing price of 2.75.

The projected annual revenue for NN is 548MM, an increase of 10.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in NN. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNBR is 0.23%, a decrease of 23.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.70% to 59,190K shares. The put/call ratio of NNBR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 6,304K shares representing 13.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,151K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Corre Partners Management holds 5,550K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 68.08% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 4,664K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,046K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 4,148K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,709K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,935K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNBR by 19.00% over the last quarter.

NN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 32 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

