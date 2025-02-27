Lake Street Upgrades MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2025, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for MGP Ingredients (NasdaqGS:MGPI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.42% Upside

As of February 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for MGP Ingredients is $61.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 89.42% from its latest reported closing price of $32.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MGP Ingredients is 904MM, an increase of 28.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGP Ingredients. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 9.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGPI is 0.16%, an increase of 15.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 21,644K shares. The put/call ratio of MGPI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,193K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares , representing a decrease of 29.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 61.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 901K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 53.28% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 820K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 26.19% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 721K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company.

Ariel Investments holds 599K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares , representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 44.00% over the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

