Lake Street Upgrades Inotiv (NOTV)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for Inotiv (NasdaqCM:NOTV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.36% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inotiv is $4.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 178.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inotiv is 4,011MM, an increase of 700.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75, an increase of 150.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inotiv. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 15.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTV is 0.01%, an increase of 84.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.85% to 4,438K shares. The put/call ratio of NOTV is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 722K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 331K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTV by 2,171.86% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 297K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTV by 83.74% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 296K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 52.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTV by 69.03% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 268K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 67.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTV by 98.39% over the last quarter.

Inotiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., operating as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market.

