Lake Street Upgrades Brightcove (BCOV)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for Brightcove (NasdaqGS:BCOV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.70% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brightcove is $3.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.70% from its latest reported closing price of $2.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brightcove is 232MM, an increase of 15.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brightcove. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCOV is 0.09%, an increase of 60.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 34,564K shares. The put/call ratio of BCOV is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,531K shares representing 14.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,435K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 98.10% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 4,408K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,308K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 53.09% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 3,487K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,721K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 51.70% over the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 1,361K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 37.65% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,314K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Brightcove Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways. Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world's most compelling, exciting medium.

