Lake Street Upgrades AVITA Medical (RCEL)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for AVITA Medical (NasdaqCM:RCEL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.16% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for AVITA Medical is $6.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.16% from its latest reported closing price of $4.56 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AVITA Medical is 64MM, a decrease of 11.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in AVITA Medical. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 43.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCEL is 0.05%, an increase of 849.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.12% to 7,038K shares. The put/call ratio of RCEL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,335K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 545K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 543K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 22.80% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Fiduciary Trust holds 193K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 183K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares , representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 23.96% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.