Lake Street Upgrades Argan (LSE:0HHO)

Fintel reports that on March 28, 2025, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for Argan (LSE:0HHO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 293.36% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Argan is 152.51 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 151.01 GBX to a high of 156.99 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 293.36% from its latest reported closing price of 38.77 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Argan is 508MM, a decrease of 41.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argan. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HHO is 0.16%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 14,098K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 673K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares , representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 60.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 629K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing a decrease of 44.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 2.44% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 529K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 19.83% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 497K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 70.36% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 481K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 57.76% over the last quarter.

