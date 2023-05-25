Lake Street Maintains Zuora Inc - (ZUO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Zuora Inc - (NYSE:ZUO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.39% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zuora Inc - is 12.97. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 52.39% from its latest reported closing price of 8.51.

The projected annual revenue for Zuora Inc - is 437MM, an increase of 10.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zuora Inc -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZUO is 0.24%, an increase of 35.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 114,487K shares. The put/call ratio of ZUO is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 7,233K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,901K shares, representing an increase of 32.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 103.85% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,035K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,809K shares, representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 79.26% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,110K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,118K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 49.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,711K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 3,564K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing an increase of 14.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Zuora Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC.

