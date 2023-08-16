Lake Street Maintains Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,379.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yield10 Bioscience is 14.96. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3,379.08% from its latest reported closing price of 0.43.

The projected annual revenue for Yield10 Bioscience is 2MM, an increase of 625.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yield10 Bioscience. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YTEN is 0.00%, a decrease of 53.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.99% to 687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Peter B holds 259K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 216K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YTEN by 72.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YTEN by 53.48% over the last quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company developing crop innovations aligned with trends in global food security, social responsibility, and sustainability. The Company is using its 'Trait Factory,' a differentiated trait gene discovery platform including the 'GRAIN' big data mining trait gene discovery tool as well as the Camelina oilseed 'Fast Field Testing' system, to develop improved Camelina varieties to produce proprietary products, and to produce high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries. The Company's goals are to efficiently develop and commercialize a high value crop products business based on superior varieties of Camelina for producing feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics. As a path toward commercialization of novel traits, Yield10 is pursuing a partnering approach with major agricultural companies to drive new traits into development for canola, soybean, corn, and other commercial crops. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

