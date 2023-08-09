Lake Street Maintains Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute is 10.96. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 36.72% from its latest reported closing price of 8.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Technical Institute is 452MM, a decrease of 17.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTI is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 29,701K shares. The put/call ratio of UTI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park West Asset Management holds 2,389K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,398K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,320K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,175K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 5.27% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,116K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Technical Institute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.