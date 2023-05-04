Lake Street Maintains UFP Technologies (UFPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.17% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for UFP Technologies is 136.68. The forecasts range from a low of 132.31 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.17% from its latest reported closing price of 147.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UFP Technologies is 368MM, a decrease of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Technologies. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 10.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPT is 0.18%, a decrease of 31.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 7,255K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPT is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 706K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 40.33% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 472K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 380K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 26.75% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 318K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 39.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 118.54% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 297K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 99.87% over the last quarter.

UFP Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

See all UFP Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.