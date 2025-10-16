Lake Street Maintains TrueCar (TRUE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of TrueCar (NasdaqGS:TRUE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TrueCar is $2.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.41. The average price target represents an increase of 10.85% from its latest reported closing price of $2.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TrueCar is 235MM, an increase of 27.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in TrueCar. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUE is 0.06%, an increase of 37.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 71,953K shares. The put/call ratio of TRUE is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 17,758K shares representing 20.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 7,962K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 3,835K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares , representing a decrease of 19.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,683K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 14.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,574K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

