Lake Street Maintains Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Tactile Systems Technology (NasdaqGM:TCMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.59% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology is $17.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $24.68. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.59% from its latest reported closing price of $22.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tactile Systems Technology is 334MM, an increase of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.07%, an increase of 26.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.98% to 24,084K shares. The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,310K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares , representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,619K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 34.44% over the last quarter.

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets holds 902K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 45.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 717K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 684K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing an increase of 71.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 95.13% over the last quarter.

