Stocks
TCMD

Lake Street Maintains Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Buy Recommendation

November 04, 2025 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Tactile Systems Technology (NasdaqGM:TCMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.59% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology is $17.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $24.68. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.59% from its latest reported closing price of $22.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tactile Systems Technology is 334MM, an increase of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.07%, an increase of 26.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.98% to 24,084K shares. TCMD / Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,310K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares , representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,619K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 34.44% over the last quarter.

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets holds 902K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 45.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 717K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 684K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing an increase of 71.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 95.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.-> See our take on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TCMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.