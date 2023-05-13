Lake Street Maintains S&W Seed (SANW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 194.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&W Seed is 3.82. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 194.23% from its latest reported closing price of 1.30.

The projected annual revenue for S&W Seed is 88MM, an increase of 25.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&W Seed. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANW is 0.25%, an increase of 153.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 28,871K shares. The put/call ratio of SANW is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price Jennifer C. holds 17,448K shares representing 40.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 4,493K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutter & CO Brokerage holds 2,076K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANW by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 627K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANW by 392.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural seed technology company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry.

