News & Insights

Stocks
SANW

Lake Street Maintains S&W Seed (SANW) Buy Recommendation

May 13, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 194.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&W Seed is 3.82. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 194.23% from its latest reported closing price of 1.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for S&W Seed is 88MM, an increase of 25.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&W Seed. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANW is 0.25%, an increase of 153.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 28,871K shares. SANW / S&W Seed Co Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SANW is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SANW / S&W Seed Co Shares Held by Institutions

Price Jennifer C. holds 17,448K shares representing 40.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 4,493K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutter & CO Brokerage holds 2,076K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANW by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 627K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANW by 392.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural seed technology company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry.

See all S&W Seed regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SANW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.