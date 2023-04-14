Lake Street Maintains Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $13.43. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 86.27% from its latest reported closing price of $7.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $1,547MM, an increase of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TDVFX - Towle Deep Value Fund holds 296K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 36.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 11.60% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Small Cap Opportunities Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWH is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 40,587K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. The company provides outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

See all Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.