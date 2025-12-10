Lake Street Maintains Sight Sciences (SGHT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Sight Sciences (NasdaqGS:SGHT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.52% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sight Sciences is $6.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.52% from its latest reported closing price of $8.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sight Sciences is 144MM, an increase of 89.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sight Sciences. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHT is 0.57%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 23,026K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kck holds 4,375K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 3,193K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Americana Partners holds 1,230K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 29.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,012K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares , representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 61.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 974K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 91.04% over the last quarter.

