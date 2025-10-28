Lake Street Maintains Pulmonx (LUNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Pulmonx (NasdaqGS:LUNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 341.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pulmonx is $6.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 341.35% from its latest reported closing price of $1.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pulmonx is 92MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pulmonx. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNG is 0.01%, an increase of 61.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 43,014K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNG is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,165K shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 64.81% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,634K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,664K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 63.07% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,890K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,489K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 65.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,181K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.