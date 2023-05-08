Lake Street Maintains Proto Labs (PRLB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Proto Labs is 40.54. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.96% from its latest reported closing price of 31.44.

The projected annual revenue for Proto Labs is 482MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proto Labs. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLB is 0.15%, an increase of 55.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 25,079K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLB is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,122K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 29.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,010K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 36.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 731K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 30.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLB by 34.97% over the last quarter.

Proto Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protolabs is the world's leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle.

