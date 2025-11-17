Lake Street Maintains P3 Health Partners (PIII) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of P3 Health Partners (NasdaqCM:PIII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.74% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for P3 Health Partners is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 121.74% from its latest reported closing price of $5.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for P3 Health Partners is 2,021MM, an increase of 39.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in P3 Health Partners. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIII is 0.00%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.40% to 305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 181K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 35K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 28.96% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

