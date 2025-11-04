Lake Street Maintains Ooma (OOMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.06% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ooma is $18.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 51.06% from its latest reported closing price of $12.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ooma is 284MM, an increase of 8.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82, a decrease of 40.70% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ooma. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OOMA is 0.05%, an increase of 20.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 22,232K shares. The put/call ratio of OOMA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 3,009K shares representing 11.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,302K shares , representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,021K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 915K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares , representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 5.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 776K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 10.14% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 733K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares , representing a decrease of 53.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 47.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.