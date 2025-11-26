Lake Street Maintains Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Ondas Holdings (NasdaqCM:ONDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.21% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ondas Holdings is $11.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.21% from its latest reported closing price of $8.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ondas Holdings is 204MM, an increase of 725.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ondas Holdings. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 54.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONDS is 0.07%, an increase of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 100.82% to 113,022K shares. The put/call ratio of ONDS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 16,101K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,541K shares , representing an increase of 53.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 625.91% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 9,353K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing an increase of 90.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 3,240.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,338K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,149K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing an increase of 79.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 1,578.66% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 4,568K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 92.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 4,719.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.