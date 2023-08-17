Lake Street Maintains OMNIQ (OMQS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of OMNIQ (OTC:OMQS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 407.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for OMNIQ is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 407.88% from its latest reported closing price of 2.41.

The projected annual revenue for OMNIQ is 115MM, an increase of 14.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in OMNIQ. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMQS is 0.00%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.38% to 334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 20.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMQS by 27.62% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMQS by 6.83% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMQS by 10.14% over the last quarter.

OMNIQ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad. The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

