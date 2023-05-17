Lake Street Maintains Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 331.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nauticus Robotics is 8.92. The forecasts range from a low of 5.30 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 331.16% from its latest reported closing price of 2.07.

The projected annual revenue for Nauticus Robotics is 48MM, an increase of 302.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nauticus Robotics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KITT is 0.01%, a decrease of 31.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.76% to 1,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harvard Management holds 500K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 135K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 36.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KITT by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 68K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KITT by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba holds 67K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Coastal Investment Advisors holds 55K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KITT by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

