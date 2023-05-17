News & Insights

Stocks
KITT

Lake Street Maintains Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Buy Recommendation

May 17, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 331.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nauticus Robotics is 8.92. The forecasts range from a low of 5.30 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 331.16% from its latest reported closing price of 2.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nauticus Robotics is 48MM, an increase of 302.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nauticus Robotics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KITT is 0.01%, a decrease of 31.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.76% to 1,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KITT / Nauticus Robotics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Harvard Management holds 500K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 135K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 36.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KITT by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 68K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KITT by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Sentinel Trust Co Lba holds 67K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Coastal Investment Advisors holds 55K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KITT by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KITT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.