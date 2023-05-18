Lake Street Maintains Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natural Gas Services Group is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 110.87% from its latest reported closing price of 10.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Natural Gas Services Group is 88MM, a decrease of 3.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Gas Services Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGS is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 10,740K shares. The put/call ratio of NGS is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 911K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 6.10% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 769K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 560K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 551K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 84.75% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 531K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NGS is a leading provider of gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing regions in the U.S.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.