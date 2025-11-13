Lake Street Maintains MDxHealth (MDXH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of MDxHealth (NasdaqCM:MDXH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.21% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for MDxHealth is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 67.21% from its latest reported closing price of $3.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MDxHealth is 119MM, an increase of 19.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDxHealth. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDXH is 0.50%, an increase of 30.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 22,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 7,378K shares representing 14.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 5,221K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MVM Partners holds 4,700K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samjo Management holds 1,445K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 31.37% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,403K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXH by 82.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.