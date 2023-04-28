Lake Street Maintains Materialise Nv - ADR (MTLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Materialise Nv - ADR (NASDAQ:MTLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Materialise Nv - ADR is 12.90. The forecasts range from a low of 9.70 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.80% from its latest reported closing price of 8.85.

The projected annual revenue for Materialise Nv - ADR is 265MM, an increase of 8.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materialise Nv - ADR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTLS is 0.17%, a decrease of 19.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.85% to 21,374K shares. The put/call ratio of MTLS is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,950K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,900K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,346K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,059K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares, representing a decrease of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 22.68% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,522K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares, representing a decrease of 136.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 68.32% over the last quarter.

Materialise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world.

