Lake Street Maintains Mama's Creations (MAMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Mama's Creations (NasdaqCM:MAMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mama's Creations is $15.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.03% from its latest reported closing price of $11.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mama's Creations is 143MM, a decrease of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mama's Creations. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAMA is 0.17%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.79% to 39,428K shares. The put/call ratio of MAMA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,158K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,322K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 23.70% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,035K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares , representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 2.69% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,891K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares , representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 1,498K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 82.28% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,384K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 55.60% over the last quarter.

