Lake Street Maintains LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of LightPath Technologies (NasdaqCM:LPTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.66% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for LightPath Technologies is $5.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.66% from its latest reported closing price of $7.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in LightPath Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTH is 0.34%, an increase of 37.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 18,285K shares. The put/call ratio of LPTH is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,642K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 64.66% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 2,079K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares , representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 21.80% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,728K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,684K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares , representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 88.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,199K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.