Lake Street Maintains LifeMD (LFMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of LifeMD (NasdaqGM:LFMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.64% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for LifeMD is $13.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 177.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LifeMD is 256MM, an increase of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeMD. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFMD is 0.05%, an increase of 56.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.47% to 25,027K shares. The put/call ratio of LFMD is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,634K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 33.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 25.59% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 1,323K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares , representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 67.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,025K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 948K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 75.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 916K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 139.08% over the last quarter.

