Lake Street Maintains Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lemaitre Vascular is 65.11. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 0.63% from its latest reported closing price of 64.70.

The projected annual revenue for Lemaitre Vascular is 175MM, a decrease of 1.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemaitre Vascular. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMAT is 0.20%, an increase of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 23,156K shares. The put/call ratio of LMAT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,862K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 24.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,408K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 6.64% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,276K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,226K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 57.59% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 990K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Lemaitre Vascular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

