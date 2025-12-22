Lake Street Maintains KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of KORU Medical Systems (NasdaqCM:KRMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.70% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for KORU Medical Systems is $5.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.70% from its latest reported closing price of $6.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KORU Medical Systems is 38MM, a decrease of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in KORU Medical Systems. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRMD is 0.08%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 22,114K shares. The put/call ratio of KRMD is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 4,528K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 24.77% over the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 3,648K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 8.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,115K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,007K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 47.78% over the last quarter.

Meros Investment Management holds 849K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.