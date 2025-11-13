Lake Street Maintains Kopin (KOPN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Lake Street maintained coverage of Kopin (NasdaqCM:KOPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.98% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kopin is $4.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 71.98% from its latest reported closing price of $2.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kopin is 54MM, an increase of 19.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopin. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 30.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOPN is 0.06%, an increase of 33.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.34% to 80,756K shares. The put/call ratio of KOPN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 13,474K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,864K shares , representing an increase of 26.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 71.05% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 7,619K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,230K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 42.85% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 5,000K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 107.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,802K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,762K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.