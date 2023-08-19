Lake Street Maintains Kimball Electronics (KE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimball Electronics is 34.48. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.10% from its latest reported closing price of 27.78.

The projected annual revenue for Kimball Electronics is 1,906MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimball Electronics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KE is 0.13%, an increase of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 20,720K shares. The put/call ratio of KE is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,003K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KE by 62.96% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 869K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KE by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 734K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KE by 24.57% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 732K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KE by 13.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 681K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimball Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From its operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, its teams provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, Kimball Electronics is committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

