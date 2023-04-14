Lake Street Maintains iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,400.00% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for iMedia Brands, Inc. is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1,400.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34.

The projected annual revenue for iMedia Brands, Inc. is $657MM, an increase of 20.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 60K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 83.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBI by 48.50% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in iMedia Brands, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMBI is 0.02%, an increase of 20.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.24% to 2,319K shares. The put/call ratio of IMBI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

iMedia Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme, Live Fit and Indigo Thread.

