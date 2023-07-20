Lake Street Maintains Icad (ICAD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.38% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icad is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 33.38% from its latest reported closing price of 3.25.

The projected annual revenue for Icad is 39MM, an increase of 49.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icad. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICAD is 0.09%, a decrease of 15.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.38% to 11,461K shares. The put/call ratio of ICAD is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 2,150K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing a decrease of 32.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 49.12% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 915K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 46.86% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 911K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 63.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 80.67% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 741K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 33.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 695K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Icad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iCAD Inc., headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, is a medical-device manufacturer. iCAD makes cancer detection and radiation therapy devices. iCAD offers computer aided detection and workflow solutions to support detection of breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

