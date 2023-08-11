Lake Street Maintains Heritage Global (HGBL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.45% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Global is 5.27. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.45% from its latest reported closing price of 3.55.
The projected annual revenue for Heritage Global is 54MM, a decrease of 3.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Global. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGBL is 0.09%, a decrease of 83.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.84% to 8,531K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,431K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 15.13% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,380K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 38.62% over the last quarter.
Koshinski Asset Management holds 1,196K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 9.55% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 432K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 58.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGBL by 184.36% over the last quarter.
Perritt Capital Management holds 383K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Heritage Global Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Heritage Global Inc. is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.
