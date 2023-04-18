Lake Street Maintains Harrow Health (HROW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harrow Health is $23.26. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.56. The average price target represents an increase of 0.03% from its latest reported closing price of $23.25.

The projected annual revenue for Harrow Health is $113MM, an increase of 27.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 482K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing a decrease of 44.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 21.36% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 217K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 22.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 51.14% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 78.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 99.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harrow Health. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 19.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HROW is 0.69%, an increase of 42.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.30% to 18,744K shares. The put/call ratio of HROW is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Harrow Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation's leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. The Company also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt. Supported by dedicated employees, Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first.

