Lake Street Maintains GrowGeneration (GRWG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Lake Street maintained coverage of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.69% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GrowGeneration is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 47.69% from its latest reported closing price of 3.63.

The projected annual revenue for GrowGeneration is 279MM, an increase of 13.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrowGeneration. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRWG is 0.10%, a decrease of 52.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.61% to 33,283K shares. The put/call ratio of GRWG is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Etf Managers Group holds 4,091K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing an increase of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 31.31% over the last quarter.

MJUS - ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF holds 2,481K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 83.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 191.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,753K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 18.48% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 1,609K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing a decrease of 96.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 44.55% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,576K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing a decrease of 29.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 34.65% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

